Rest area off U.S. 17 in Shallotte to close for water line repairs

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 17 rest area at Shallotte will remain closed until a water line leak can be repaired, according to the NCDOT.

DOT officials closed the facility over the weekend after the leak was discovered. Crews have been dispatched to repair the underground water line as quickly as possible.

The rest area will remain closed until the repairs can be made. A timetable is not available, officials say.

