Raleigh man arrested after Rottweilers attack boy, 3 others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dad and son were bitten by dogs during an attack that police said also injured two other people in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident involving the four victims was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Summerland Drive, which is off Lynn Road, according to Raleigh police.

Sunday night, Raleigh police said a man who lives near the attack was charged in the incident.

Cyril Alhaj Chesson, 39, who lives a street over from where the attack happened, is charged with attack by a dangerous dog and was cited with animal at large.

The attack happened when a boy, around 10-years-old, was playing outside his home, according to a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

The witness said he saw two large Rottweilers running nearby and told the boy to go inside his home.

“Those things were big. Big, big dogs,” Jason Taylor, a neighbor who saw the incident, said.

After the boy was told to go inside his home, the two dogs ran and jumped on the boy, attacking him.

“The dogs just jumped on him, pounced on him, started biting him and there was only so much I could do. I was yelling and screaming to tried to use the car to get them off of him,” Taylor said.

The boy’s father then came outside and was bitten by at least one of the dogs, the neighbor said.

The father then stabbed one of the dogs, and both of the dogs ran from the area.

“When the father came out, he’s heroic. I mean, he just started stabbing those dogs. They finally released the boy, the mother picked the boy up to bring the boy in the house,” Taylor said. “When the mother ran the boy in the house, the father was still out there because the dogs was surrounding him.”

The neighbor said that the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said that two other people were also taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The dogs were captured by authorities by 3:25 p.m., police said.

One neighbor said she has seen the dogs running loose in the area in the past.

“I’ve actually caught them running around two to three times since I’ve lived here,” Nicole Wetzel said.

