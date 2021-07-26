Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Raleigh man arrested after Rottweilers attack boy, 3 others

Cyril Alhaj Chesson, 39, who lives a street over from where the attack happened, is charged...
Cyril Alhaj Chesson, 39, who lives a street over from where the attack happened, is charged with attack by a dangerous dog and was cited with animal at large.(WNCN)
By Rodney Overton, Mackenzie Stasko
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dad and son were bitten by dogs during an attack that police said also injured two other people in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident involving the four victims was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Summerland Drive, which is off Lynn Road, according to Raleigh police.

Sunday night, Raleigh police said a man who lives near the attack was charged in the incident.

Cyril Alhaj Chesson, 39, who lives a street over from where the attack happened, is charged with attack by a dangerous dog and was cited with animal at large.

The attack happened when a boy, around 10-years-old, was playing outside his home, according to a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

The witness said he saw two large Rottweilers running nearby and told the boy to go inside his home.

“Those things were big. Big, big dogs,” Jason Taylor, a neighbor who saw the incident, said.

After the boy was told to go inside his home, the two dogs ran and jumped on the boy, attacking him.

“The dogs just jumped on him, pounced on him, started biting him and there was only so much I could do. I was yelling and screaming to tried to use the car to get them off of him,” Taylor said.

The boy’s father then came outside and was bitten by at least one of the dogs, the neighbor said.

The father then stabbed one of the dogs, and both of the dogs ran from the area.

“When the father came out, he’s heroic. I mean, he just started stabbing those dogs. They finally released the boy, the mother picked the boy up to bring the boy in the house,” Taylor said. “When the mother ran the boy in the house, the father was still out there because the dogs was surrounding him.”

The neighbor said that the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said that two other people were also taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The dogs were captured by authorities by 3:25 p.m., police said.

One neighbor said she has seen the dogs running loose in the area in the past.

“I’ve actually caught them running around two to three times since I’ve lived here,” Nicole Wetzel said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide at the Providence...
Two killed, one injured in shooting at TRU Colors COO’s house
Crews were spotted Sunday evening on MLK Parkway near the Burgaw exit.
Two die in motorcycle wreck on MLK Parkway
TRU Colors Brewing Company (Source: TRU Colors)
TRU Colors CEO responds to shooting that killed two people in his son’s home
Family searches for surfboard
UPDATE: Woman from Wilmington locates surfboard hand shaped by late brother
Bases are loaded in southeastern North Carolina as several teams prepare to head out of state...
SENC little league teams represent state at World Series games

Latest News

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
The future of proposed toll bridge will be decided on Wednesday
Olympics
Want to watch the Olympics online? Here’s how
The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday morning that they are working with York County...
Deputies seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
A trio of suspects was arrested following a meth bust in Columubus and Bladen counties last week.
Trio arrested in meth bust in Columbus, Bladen counties