Person arrested in connection with suspected stabbing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after Wilmington Police Department responded to reports that a stabbing had occurred on Alabama Avenue.

One person was transported to hospital in an ambulance at 5:30 p.m.

Police crews were on the scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are made available.

