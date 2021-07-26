Senior Connect
Person arrested in connection with suspected stabbing in Wilmington

Wilmington police crews are on the scene(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after Wilmington Police Department responded to reports that a stabbing had occurred on Alabama Avenue.

One person was transported to hospital in an ambulance at 5:30 p.m.

Police crews were on the scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are made available.

