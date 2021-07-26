Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide at the Providence...
Two killed, one injured in shooting at TRU Colors COO’s house
Crews were spotted Sunday evening on MLK Parkway near the Burgaw exit.
Two die in motorcycle wreck on MLK Parkway
TRU Colors Brewing Company (Source: TRU Colors)
No arrests made yet in shooting that killed two people at the weekend
Family searches for surfboard
UPDATE: Woman from Wilmington locates surfboard hand shaped by late brother
Bases are loaded in southeastern North Carolina as several teams prepare to head out of state...
SENC little league teams represent state at World Series games

Latest News

WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
The United States' post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq is coming to an end.
America's post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq coming to an end
Kate Tayloe is the new principal at GLOW Academy
Glow Academy announces new principal
Wilmington police crews are on the scene
Person arrested in connection with suspected stabbing in Wilmington