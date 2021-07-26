Legal Aid NC provides tips for tenants to secure better living conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With so many rental properties spread out through Southeastern North Carolina, it’s not uncommon to hear from tenants concerned about unsafe or unsanitary conditions at their homes that their landlords allegedly refuse to fix.

Charlie Bell says he hasn’t had suitable air conditioning in his unit since he moved in on May 1.

According to Bell, the temperature inside his room soared to 91 degrees on July 4, and it’s wearing on his health.

“I was taken to the hospital by ambulance. I was suffering a heat stroke, heat exhaustion at a minimum, and borderline stroke. The EMTs came here, I was disoriented I couldn’t think right, I was slurring my words,” explained Bell.

Legal Aid staff attorney Roger Cook says they hear stories like this a lot, and people have a right to live in a safe and habitable dwelling, under the law. That same law mandates the appliances and systems in that unit must work and comply with any minimum housing codes in the district.

“That would fall under that part of the landlord tenant statute in North Carolina. In addition, the air conditioning system, as an appliance, has to work and it has to work properly,” said Cook.

Whether the issue is a landlord unable or unwilling to fix mold, AC or a wiring issue, experts say the first step is to get in touch with the city or county code enforcement office to report the problem.

Once the office receives a complaint, officials may inspect the dwelling and issue appropriate enforcement actions if the home isn’t up to code.

”That is the single most effective tool that a tenant has to enforce their right to suitable decent housing because it’s a simple phone call,” said Cook.

Unfortunately, not all areas have such a protection, so this enforcement mechanism is only available in certain places. If your area doesn’t have a housing code, people also have a right to take their concerns to small claims court, which you don’t need an attorney to do.

In small claims court, its possible a magistrate could order a landlord refund a portion of rent payments.

Legal Aid has an in depth guide to navigating small claims court on their website. Filing fees may be waived for certain people who use some forms of government assistance.

It’s a critical fight in an area with few affordable housing options because of past hurricanes and soaring population growth.

“Puts a lot of pressure on tenants to be able to find decent housing and certainly my hope [is] that, with these tools, they would be able to at least he’s not find it once they are there use these tools to improve it,” said Cook.

The lack of housing options Cook describes is where Bell finds himself now, sweating it out until the unit is fixed or he has his day in court.

“I’ve got no other place to go,” said Bell. “I’ve made arrangements to get my stuff out of here, put it in storage. I can’t find a place and, like I said, I’d rather live under the bridge then stay another month here — at least under the bridge you get a breeze.”

Legal Aid NC Tips and Resources:

Prevention is key. Cook says before you sign a lease, check all the appliances in a unit. That includes running the heat even if it’s summer and the AC in the winter. Talk to other residents renting from the same landlord, and even consider calling code enforcement to see if they have any complaints from your landlord.

Give clear notice to your landlord if something needs to be fixed. Keep records of written communication describing the issue or issues.

If certain problems, such as leaking sewage or rat infestations, exist, the county health department in every county in North Carolina has the power to become involved and enforce health safety standards against the property owner.

Continue to pay rent. In North Carolina, tenants may not withhold rent if conditions don’t meet legal standards.

Below are the phone numbers for Minimum Housing Code enforcement agencies in our area.

WILMINGTON: 910. 341. 3266

BURGAW. 910. 663. 3452

LELAND. 910. 371. 0148

ONSLOW COUNTY: 910. 455. 3661

JACKSONVILLE: 910. 938. 5286

To contact legal aid, you can call their helpline toll free at 1-866-219-LANC or apply online here.

