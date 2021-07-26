Jacksonville firefighters rescue toddler from townhome roof, man charged

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters rescued a toddler from the roof of a townhome in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Beth Purcell, a spokesperson for Jacksonville police, says firefighters used a ladder to remove a two-year-old from the roof of a home on Caldwell Loop Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The home is a two-story townhouse with a roof above the front porch. Child toys remain in the front yard Monday afternoon.

Police charged 22-year-old Justin Tueros with misdemeanor child abuse. Officials say he was cited and released.

An investigation is ongoing as to how the child got onto the roof in the first place.

