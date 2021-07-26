Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Glow Academy announces new principal

Kate Tayloe is the new principal at GLOW Academy
Kate Tayloe is the new principal at GLOW Academy(GLOW Academy)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, also known as GLOW, has named a new principal. The charter announced Monday that Kate Tayloe will serve as the school’s new principal.

Tayloe, the former principal of Alderman Elementary, has worked with New Hanover County Schools since 2001 as principal, assistant principal and educator.

“Kate is a natural leader for today’s educational demands and GLOW Academy’s unique culture,” said Todd Godbey, CEO of GLOW Academy. “Her instructional and strategic leadership reinforces GLOW Academy’s vision that ‘She will graduate, go to college and succeed in life.’”

GLOW Academy is North Carolina’s only single gender charter school with a current enrollment of 450 students in grades 6 through 11.  GLOW opened in 2016 and will graduate its inaugural class in 2023.

Tayloe assumed her new duties as principal of the all-girls school July 12.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide at the Providence...
Two killed, one injured in shooting at TRU Colors COO’s house
Crews were spotted Sunday evening on MLK Parkway near the Burgaw exit.
Two die in motorcycle wreck on MLK Parkway
TRU Colors Brewing Company (Source: TRU Colors)
No arrests made yet in shooting that killed two people at the weekend
Family searches for surfboard
UPDATE: Woman from Wilmington locates surfboard hand shaped by late brother
Bases are loaded in southeastern North Carolina as several teams prepare to head out of state...
SENC little league teams represent state at World Series games

Latest News

Wilmington police crews are on the scene
Person arrested in connection with suspected stabbing in Wilmington
Being the fastest growing county in the state has its benefits But it also has some challenges,...
New fire station under construction aims to cut down response times
Tracy Sisk and Sean Peterson ran into an Airbnb mistake, leaving them without a wedding venue.
Wilmington couple left without a wedding venue, Airbnb says it was a mistake
The Trailer Bar
Surf City considers amendment to noise ordinance following beach bar complaints from residents