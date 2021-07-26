Glow Academy announces new principal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, also known as GLOW, has named a new principal. The charter announced Monday that Kate Tayloe will serve as the school’s new principal.

Tayloe, the former principal of Alderman Elementary, has worked with New Hanover County Schools since 2001 as principal, assistant principal and educator.

“Kate is a natural leader for today’s educational demands and GLOW Academy’s unique culture,” said Todd Godbey, CEO of GLOW Academy. “Her instructional and strategic leadership reinforces GLOW Academy’s vision that ‘She will graduate, go to college and succeed in life.’”

GLOW Academy is North Carolina’s only single gender charter school with a current enrollment of 450 students in grades 6 through 11. GLOW opened in 2016 and will graduate its inaugural class in 2023.

Tayloe assumed her new duties as principal of the all-girls school July 12.

