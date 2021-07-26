Gigs for Graduates helps teens explore future in college and workplace

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity hosted Gigs for Graduates Sunday afternoon, an event for recent high school graduates and teenagers to explore a future in college and the workplace.

“It’s certainly reassuring to know that there’s stuff out there to know that I can do and I’m capable of being a part of,” said Wilmington teenager Joshua Bullock.

Cape Fear Community College and McDonald’s of Wilmington were a part of the initiative.

“Being willing to connect with us when we reached out to them is huge because it shows that they care about the community, and they care about the people they serve, and I think that’s huge because you want to show you care about your community and the people that are using your resources,” said Travis Corpening, Diversity and Equity Specialist of New Hanover County.

Teens had the opportunity to learn about free tuition assistance and sign up for the upcoming fall semester at Cape Fear Community College.

“Sometimes folks can be a little intimidated by how to fill out a free application for federal student aid or a college application, and we are here to make that process as smooth and easy as possible for students,” said Jeremy Gibbons, Director of Admissions at Cape Fear Community College.

Those in attendance could also interview with local McDonald’s restaurants in the Cape Fear region, with openings for more than 200 jobs.

“A lot of different positions - everything from management, to service, to kitchen, production, janitorial, so just about anything you can think of we are looking to hire people for,” said Drew Taylor, Director of Operations of McDonald’s Wilmington.

The goal for the initiative is to provide a first step for those in high school, and students are grateful.

“I’m not entirely sure what I wanna do yet,” said Bullock. “I don’t know where I wanna go, so it’s very uncertain. But, having these resources here definitely help streamline the path.”

