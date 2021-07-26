Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot, faint buzz in the tropics

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a seasonably hot Monday and Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Sunshine and light to moderate south breezes will usher temperatures to within a few degrees of 90 and the heat index could locally ping the 100s. Odds for a pop-up, cooling, and drenching shower or storm will trend higher than the past weekend: 20-30% Monday, 50% Tuesday.

In the surf: breakers of one to three feet will harbor a moderate rip current risk of for both east and south-facing beaches Monday and Tuesday. Water temperatures ought to hold in the lower 80s.

In the tropics: disturbance “Invest 90-L” near northeastern Florida has failed to develop into a tropical storm but will continue to bring downpours to the region. 90-L will have little impact on the Carolinas.

Please read and heed your comprehensive, Cape Fear-centric hurricane preparedness report at wect.com/hurricane to be ready in case a more threatening storm situation arises later in the season.

Extend your First Alert Forecast to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App or simply check out your traditional Wilmington seven-day planner right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

