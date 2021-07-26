Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances jump into Tuesday morning, tropics largely quiet

By Claire Fry
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast this evening opens with seasonably hot temperatures remaining in the 80s into the very late evening hours. Odds for a pop-up drenching shower or storm stick between 20-30% tonight, 50% tomorrow. Always be prepared with the umbrella in the backseat!

In the surf: breakers of one to three feet will harbor a moderate rip current risk of for both east and south-facing beaches on Tuesday. Water temperatures ought to hold in the lower 80s.

In the tropics: disturbance “Invest 90-L” near northeastern Florida has failed to develop into a tropical storm but will continue to bring downpours to the region. 90-L will have little impact on the Carolinas.

Please read and heed your comprehensive, Cape Fear-centric hurricane preparedness report at wect.com/hurricane to be ready in case a more threatening storm situation arises later in the season.

Extend your First Alert Forecast to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App or simply check out your traditional Wilmington seven-day planner right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

