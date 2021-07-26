Deputies seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say they seized 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns and other animals from a home in York, S.C. Monday morning.

In total, 80 dogs, two monkeys and a bird were the animals seized from the home.

One person, identified as 23-year-old David Barber, has been arrested. Deputies have not outlined his charges as of yet.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they were working with York County Animal Control on a “large-scale animal seizure” off West Liberty Hill Road.

NOTICE: York County Sheriff's Office is currently working in conjunction with York County Animal Control on a large scale animal seizure off W. Liberty Hill Rd. York. During this time, York County Animal shelter intake will be closed. More info coming in a news release #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/dnBpAMXywk — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 26, 2021

As a result, the county shelter’s intake will be closed for now.

This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.