Brunswick County Schools seeks feedback about face masks

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools posted a link to a survey on Twitter Monday to gauge feedback from parents about use of face coverings inside school buildings ahead of the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The results of the brief survey will be taken into consideration by school board members when they make a decision about COVID protocols for the upcoming school year.

Families are asked to submit one survey per household and an email address is required to complete the survey.

Brunswick County Schools also shared its quarantine guidelines as per the NCDHHS.

Quarantine is required for individuals that have been in close contact (within six feet for at least 15 minutes cumulatively over a 24-hour period) of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 with the following exceptions:

1) Individuals who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms do NOT need to quarantine after a close contact.

2) People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered and do not have symptoms do NOT have to quarantine.

3) Students who are not fully vaccinated after a close contact in a classroom or other school setting if masks were being worn appropriately and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person do NOT need to quarantine.

Click here to complete the parent survey in English.

Click here to complete the parent survey in Spanish.

There is also a staff survey on the Brunswick County Schools website here.

