First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions make for a beautiful Sunday beach day before rain chances return...

By Claire Fry
Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! More sun than storms will continue to dominate the First Alert forecast to wrap up a gorgeous weekend! Those low-profile rain odds include a 10% today before slightly higher shower chances return at 20% Monday. With humidity just a touch higher, heat indexes will soar back into the lower 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated if you spend time outdoors!

Perhaps use some of the weekend to shore-up your personal or family hurricane preparedness plan if you’ve not done so already. Better now than in a more stressful section of Hurricane Season, right? Speaking of the tropics: a disorganized low-pressure system shifting off the east coast of Georgia carries moderate tropical storm development odds in the next two to five days. Ultimate impacts, if any, for the Cape Fear Region would include elevated surf and risks for rip currents. We will continue to update you as this system progresses.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you like with your WECT Weather App!

