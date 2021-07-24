Sheriff’s office investigating early morning double homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double-homicide at the home of George Taylor III, COO of TRU Colors Brewery.

Details are limited, but Lt. Jerry Brewer says two people were shot and killed at the Providence Road address early Saturday morning. Their identities have not been released, but Lt. Brewer says Taylor is not a victim. It’s unclear if there is a suspect.

The address of the incident is registered to Taylor, who is the COO of TRU Colors Brewery. The brewery is known for its employment of active gang members looking to improve the community and life on the streets.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and NHCSO says the public is not in danger.

WECT is reaching out to Taylor for comment as this is a developing story. Stay with WECT on-air and online for more updates.

