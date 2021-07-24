New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to hold community outreach events

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As more pandemic restrictions are lifted, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking to get back out into the community and interact with the people they serve. They’re hosting a range of events and continuing their increased patrols in areas like Long Leaf Park, where there have been concerns after recent gun violence.

““It’s all about safety,” said First Sergeant Billy Montjoy with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Crime Awareness and Prevention Unit. “We love the community and love coming out to the parks and we want everybody to be able to enjoy their time here.”

Some of the programs the Sheriff’s Office will be starting up again soon is their female self-defense class and their citizens academy.

“Our citizens academy starts back up on August 10 and this is the class that we actually had to cancel because of COVID,” said Montjoy. “It’s an 11-week program and awesomely exposes you to every aspect of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Montjoy says his team also hopes to increase visibility in their parks including Long Leaf Park, where officers are still assinged to patrol months after the shooting incident on May 5.

“We’ve got a new unit this year at the Sheriffs Office, it’s called the Park Resource Officers,” said Montjoy, “They’re actually a full-time unit that patrols the parks. On top of that we’ve got deputies that are contracted to work some of the bigger events: the baseball games, the softball games, the soccer games, something like that, at the parks. So we’re taking it very seriously.”

One of the ways Montjoy hopes to bring the community together at Long Leaf Park is by hosting the annual “Night Out” event on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

““In a setting where there’s no crisis going on, it’s just us being us and then being them and just interacting,” Montjoy said.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to get back out into the community and meet more of the people they serve in New Hanover County.

