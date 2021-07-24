Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Middle Sound Loop community stunned by early morning shooting

Shooting on Providence Road
Shooting on Providence Road(Dru Loman)
By Dru Loman
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heavy law enforcement and caution tape are not what residents in New Hanover County’s Providence neighborhood are used to seeing.

“I was walking my little baby this morning and I noticed the sheriff’s deputy vehicles down here,” said Jeanine Stewart, who lives in the neighborhood. “There were several, which is not normal, and as I approached, I could see the yellow tape marking on this house.”

Multiple neighbors are baffled.

“I think the most we’ve seen in six years is one car getting broken into,” said Scott Carpenter, who lives in the neighborhood.

Now, the house off Middle Sound Loop Road is the scene of a crime.

“Around 5:40 this morning, we received a 911 call for shots fired inside the residence,” said Lieutenant Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found two people deceased with gunshot wounds, one female injured, and the homeowner, who was uninjured.

It’s being investigated as a double homicide, shocking those who live nearby.

“It’s a very close-knit neighborhood that does a lot of activities together, so everyone is very cautious and keeps an eye on each other and each other’s kids,” said Carpenter. “So again, this is beyond the pale of being out of normal.”

The address is registered to George Taylor III, the Chief Operating Officer of TRU Colors Brewing, which employs rival gang members to overcome street violence.

One of the individuals killed was a validated gang member. The investigation is ongoing.

“We are not in a hurry to miss anything,” said Brewer. “We want to make sure we gather every single piece of evidence we can and build our case from there.”

As of now, there are no known suspects, leaving those in the community on edge.

“So many people have the doorbell cameras, so I hope they catch whoever did this so we feel safe again,” said Stewart. “It’s just a tragedy.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident to the home and does not believe there is any danger to anyone in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double-homicide on...
Two killed, one injured in shooting at Tru Colors COO’s house
The Wilmington Police Department is responding to an incident on Metting Road Friday afternoon.
One person injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Wilmington
15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says
Family searches for surfboard
Woman from Wilmington searches for surfboard hand shaped by late brother
Police lights
Law enforcement dispel claims on social media about attempted child abductions

Latest News

Olympics
Want to watch the Olympics online? Here’s how
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double-homicide on...
Two killed, one injured in shooting at Tru Colors COO’s house
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to hold community outreach events
Kara Mills accepting her second endorsement from Tama Tea.
UNCW athletes taking advantage of endorsement deals