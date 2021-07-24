Middle Sound Loop community stunned by early morning shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heavy law enforcement and caution tape are not what residents in New Hanover County’s Providence neighborhood are used to seeing.

“I was walking my little baby this morning and I noticed the sheriff’s deputy vehicles down here,” said Jeanine Stewart, who lives in the neighborhood. “There were several, which is not normal, and as I approached, I could see the yellow tape marking on this house.”

Multiple neighbors are baffled.

“I think the most we’ve seen in six years is one car getting broken into,” said Scott Carpenter, who lives in the neighborhood.

Now, the house off Middle Sound Loop Road is the scene of a crime.

“Around 5:40 this morning, we received a 911 call for shots fired inside the residence,” said Lieutenant Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found two people deceased with gunshot wounds, one female injured, and the homeowner, who was uninjured.

It’s being investigated as a double homicide, shocking those who live nearby.

“It’s a very close-knit neighborhood that does a lot of activities together, so everyone is very cautious and keeps an eye on each other and each other’s kids,” said Carpenter. “So again, this is beyond the pale of being out of normal.”

The address is registered to George Taylor III, the Chief Operating Officer of TRU Colors Brewing, which employs rival gang members to overcome street violence.

One of the individuals killed was a validated gang member. The investigation is ongoing.

“We are not in a hurry to miss anything,” said Brewer. “We want to make sure we gather every single piece of evidence we can and build our case from there.”

As of now, there are no known suspects, leaving those in the community on edge.

“So many people have the doorbell cameras, so I hope they catch whoever did this so we feel safe again,” said Stewart. “It’s just a tragedy.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident to the home and does not believe there is any danger to anyone in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.