First Alert Forecast: stellar late-July weekend in store, monitoring the tropics

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Keep your outdoor plans intact and a bottle of sunscreen handy for a weekend that will feature much more sun than storms in the Cape Fear Region. Those low-profile rain odds include 10% Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. Your First Alert Forecast should also inspire you to stay hydrated with seasonably toasty daily high temperatures in the middle 80s to lower 90s and nightly lows ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s. In the surf: waves will break at mainly one-to-three-foot heights, the rip current risk is low to moderate, and water temperatures ought to hold mainly in the lower 80s.

Perhaps use some of the weekend to shore-up your personal or family hurricane preparedness plan if you’ve not done so already. Better now than in a more stressful section of Hurricane Season, right? And speaking of the tropics: a disorganized low pressure system shifting off the east coast of Georgia carries low tropical storm development odds in the next two to five days. Ultimate impacts, if any, for the Cape Fear Region cannot be defined at this time. For now, the system does not appear to be a major threat, but we will watch it in case.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you like with your WECT Weather App!

