First Alert Forecast: Eyeing the tropics, beautiful weekend wrap of July

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. Morning, Jul. 24, 2021
By Claire Fry
Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday evening to you! More sun than storms will continue to dominate the First Alert forecast this weekend. Those low-profile rain odds include none tonight, and 10% on Sunday. The heat should also inspire you to stay hydrated with seasonably toasty daily high temperatures in the middle 80s to lower 90s and nightly lows ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Perhaps use some of the weekend to shore-up your personal or family hurricane preparedness plan if you’ve not done so already. Better now than in a more stressful section of Hurricane Season, right? Speaking of the tropics: a disorganized low-pressure system shifting off the east coast of Georgia carries moderate tropical storm development odds in the next two to five days. Ultimate impacts, if any, for the Cape Fear Region would include elevated surf and risks for rip currents. We will continue to watch it, in any case.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you like with your WECT Weather App!

