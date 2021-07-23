Woman from Wilmington searches for surfboard hand shaped by late brother

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A family from Wilmington is on a mission to find a very special item.

From the other side of the country, Tiffany Hartsfield Brand is searching for a surfboard last seen at a pawn shop off of Market Street several years ago.

Her Facebook post earlier this month has spread across the world and garnered thousands of shares.

This isn’t any board though. It belonged to her brother, DJ Hartsfield, who died unexpectedly in January.

“My brothers loss is still very fresh for my family and it’s been very hard for us,” said Brand.

She describes her brother as a kind, talented man with a big heart, and a love for the ocean.

The surfboard meant a little extra to DJ because he made it. More than a decade ago, he hand shaped it over at Hot Wax Surf Shop for his senior project at Laney High School.

”So there’s definitely a connection that you form when you actually make the board. Surfing is definitely a soul sport where you’re out there communing with nature and when you created the thing you’re riding, it’s just a different bond,” said Shaun Paul, general manager of Hot Wax Surf Shop.

The board is something you don’t see everyday. There’s no brand markings on it, and the paint job, with stars outlined in blue, is a memorable one.

“I think he was just really proud of it because it was something that he built and i’m really proud of him for it,” said Brand. “I don’t have a lot of stuff to remember him by and so to have something tangible that I can touch and I can give to my kids and say ‘your uncle built this, this was something he loved’.... would be amazing. I cant put it into words.”

She’s called pawn shops, surf shops, and seen overwhelming support from perfect strangers who saw the viral post online. On Thursday, pro surfer Kelly Slater even got involved in the hunt, sharing the photo in his Instagram.

While there’s no sign of the board just yet, the search itself has been transformative for DJ’s family.

“It’s giving me a pep in my step, I don’t know how else to describe it, it’s just made me… I have hope i’m gonna find it and I feel like it’s recovering a piece of my brother, after having lost so much.”

Finding ripples of hope in waves of grief.

If you know anything about the board, the family is willing to pay for it. If you have any leads, please email them to kendall.mcgee@wect.com to be passed along to the Hartsfield family.

