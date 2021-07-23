Senior Connect
One person injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 26-year-old man is recovering at the hospital following a shooting in Wilmington Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road, near Darlington Avenue, just before 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A detective at the scene said the victim was shot in the leg or hip area. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.

Wilmington police are investigating.

