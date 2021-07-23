Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy

According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but...
According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Moldenhauer, left, and Tiree Rone.
Wilmington police: 2 arrested in armed robbery at Carolina Beach Road pawn shop
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Oak Island officials warn of possible sharks spotted off coast
Fox suspected in two attacks in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies, officials say
Novant Health among major health systems in N.C. to require Covid-19 vaccine for all workers

Latest News

People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Firefighters battle 83 wildfires across 13 states
Extreme heat, drought fuel Western wildfires
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site