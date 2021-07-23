NCDOT: Brunswick County road closing for two weeks for pipe replacements

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County road is expected to be closed for two weeks while crews perform maintenance work.

Between 7 a.m. July 26 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Cherrytree Road NE near Pulp Road will be closed.

This closure will allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to replace two pipes on the road east of Bolivia.

To get around the work, drivers should follow the posted detour signs.

While the traffic impact is expected to be low, drivers should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution near the work zone.

