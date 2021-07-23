Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCDOT: Brunswick County road closing for two weeks for pipe replacements

(KEYC News 12)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County road is expected to be closed for two weeks while crews perform maintenance work.

Between 7 a.m. July 26 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Cherrytree Road NE near Pulp Road will be closed.

This closure will allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to replace two pipes on the road east of Bolivia.

To get around the work, drivers should follow the posted detour signs.

While the traffic impact is expected to be low, drivers should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution near the work zone.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Moldenhauer, left, and Tiree Rone.
Wilmington police: 2 arrested in armed robbery at Carolina Beach Road pawn shop
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Oak Island officials warn of possible sharks spotted off coast
Fox suspected in two attacks in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies, officials say
Novant Health among major health systems in N.C. to require Covid-19 vaccine for all workers

Latest News

Hospital visitors need to familiarize themselves with the detour route and should allow more...
Detour now only option for Dosher Memorial Hospital patients and visitors
A fiery wreck temporarily closes section of Shipyard Blvd.
SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard
Pender County neighborhood continues plea for help with current road conditions
Neighborhood community is still frustrated about road issues
Section of one lane on Lake Park Blvd closed in Carolina Beach on Wednesday
TRAFFIC ALERT: lane of Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach to close temporarily Wednesday