NC high school sports oversight revamp clears another panel

NCHSAA may be replaced by 17-member panel chosen by the governor and legislative leaders
NCHSAA may be replaced by 17-member panel chosen by the governor and legislative leaders
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation to replace the North Carolina High School Athletic Association with a new commission to administer interscholastic sports had advanced through another Senate panel.

The Senate Finance Committee recommended the measure on Thursday.

It would create a 17-member panel chosen by the governor and legislative leaders. The commission would carry out athlete eligibility requirements already set by the State Board of Education, as well as adopt and enforce game rules and sportsmanship standards.

Republicans authoring the measure say the dramatic overhaul is needed because the nonprofit association isn’t accountable to the public. Democrats say effectively eliminating the association goes too far.

