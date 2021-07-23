Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Law enforcement dispel claims on social media about attempted child abductions

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Social media has been abuzz recently over claims of attempted child abductions in several neighborhoods in the Wilmington area. However, law enforcement officials maintain there is simply no evidence of any such crimes and attribute it to rumors spreading online.

At least one of the posts that has been circulating on Facebook claims the attempted abductions happened in Sunset Park, Winter Park, and Long Leaf Park. The post also claims the attempted abductions were the result of a “new human trafficking ring with the cartel” operating in the Cape Fear region and that they are “very prevalent right now.”

These claims were enough for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to post on Facebook Thursday that it “has taken no reports or received any information of anyone being kidnapped from any park including Long Leaf Park.”

The post continued: “Unfortunately there is information spreading on social media that is incorrect we hope this clarifies the information.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has taken no reports or received any information of anyone being kidnapped from...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 22, 2021

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department confirmed earlier this week that the agency was investigating but there has been no evidence that any attempted abductions took place.

Lt. Leslie Irving with the WPD public information office issued this statement on Facebook Friday afternoon to address the rumors:

On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, Wilmington Police Department received one report of an attempted kidnapping. After an extensive investigation detectives were unable to confirm that the attempted kidnapping did actually occur. We want to ease the public’s fears and rumors concerning the allegations. We want to reiterate that there was only one report of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in the City of Wilmington that was reported to authorities.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Moldenhauer, left, and Tiree Rone.
Wilmington police: 2 arrested in armed robbery at Carolina Beach Road pawn shop
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Oak Island officials warn of possible sharks spotted off coast
Fox suspected in two attacks in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies, officials say
Novant Health among major health systems in N.C. to require Covid-19 vaccine for all workers

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department is responding to an incident on Metting Road Friday afternoon.
Wilmington police responding to possible shooting incident on Metting Road
66% increase in Covid-19 cases due to unvaccinated people, NCDHHS says
Final City Council and Planning Commission joint meeting, final vote expected in August
NCDOT: Brunswick County road closing for two weeks for pipe replacements