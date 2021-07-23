Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

“It just felt like the right time to do it.” Healthcare employers require vaccines as variant spreads

By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing spikes in cases and hospitalizations across the country. Thursday, six healthcare systems in North Carolina, including Novant Health, announced that employees will be required to get the vaccine.

Novant Health says all employees must be fully vaccinated by September 15 unless they have a religious or medical exemption, which will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Many of our systems have grown concerned about the safety of their staff and their patients,” said Cody Hand, Senior Vice President of the North Carolina Healthcare Association. “As the vaccines have become more widely available, and as we’re more confident in the safety of those vaccines, many of our systems have taken the step, not unprecedented, to require the COVID vaccine of their staff.”

A Novant Health spokesperson says employees who are not vaccinated before the deadline and are not exempt will be suspended and could lose their jobs. The decision to require vaccines comes months after shots first became available to healthcare workers.

“I think it’s taken this long because we were hoping that it would be a voluntary effort and many of our systems have had an 80% uptick in vaccinations,” said Hand. “But we still have a few that have not seen those numbers, so it’s kind of the perfect storm here. The Delta variant is wreaking havoc, this week alone three of our systems have lost staff, they’ve died because of the Delta variant.”

The spread and uncertainty of the Delta variant is causing healthcare agencies to implement the new mandate.

“We continue to see numbers and we see people very sick. It’s not like we’re seeing less sick, we’re seeing just sick, if not more sick, and the reason is the Delta variant is certainly a virus that is much more transmissible then we saw in the previous variance,” said Dr. West Paul, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Novant Health.

Officials say as more information comes out about the virus and the vaccine, they feel more confident in making it a requirement for employees.

“As time has passed we now know that it is a safe vaccine with very few side effects reported and it just felt like the right time to do it in order to get it rolled in with other vaccination programs,” said Hand.

Novant Health says about two-thirds of its employees have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Moldenhauer, left, and Tiree Rone.
Wilmington police: 2 arrested in armed robbery at Carolina Beach Road pawn shop
Cooper: Schools should require masks indoors for students, teachers in kindergarten through 8th grade
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
The Downtown Wilmington area was plastered with pictures of a wanted sexual predator.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Homeless man, mistaken for rapist, stomped to death by Wilmington bouncers
Police say say one-half pound of cocaine, over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately an...
2 arrested, $70,000 worth of drugs seized in Whiteville bust, police say

Latest News

New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Healthcare officials encourage testing amid rise in sexually transmitted diseases
North Carolina's share of the settlement is $750 million
Attorney General Josh Stein on North Carolina’s share of opioid settlement
Masks in healthcare settings
COVID-19 Update: Cases spike, mask mandates in place to protect healthcare workers
In order to better identify where the virus is spreading, the NCDHHS has increased surveillance...
State health department expands COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program