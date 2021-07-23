Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Moldenhauer, left, and Tiree Rone.
Wilmington police: 2 arrested in armed robbery at Carolina Beach Road pawn shop
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Oak Island officials warn of possible sharks spotted off coast
Novant Health among major health systems in N.C. to require Covid-19 vaccine for all workers
Fox suspected in two attacks in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies, officials say

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo the Chevrolet Bolt is on display at the North American...
GM issues 2nd Bolt recall; faulty batteries can cause fires
Olympics
Want to watch the Olympics online? Here’s how
Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky
NCHSAA may be replaced by 17-member panel chosen by the governor and legislative leaders
NC high school sports oversight revamp clears another panel