Bodies recovered from helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound

(PA1 TELFAIR BROWN | U.S. Coast Guard)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALBEMARLE SOUND, N.C. (WITN) -The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies of the two men aboard a helicopter that crashed in the Albemarle Sound Monday night have been recovered.

The sheriff’s office says first responders recovered the body of 35-year-old John Arant of Virginia Thursday. Shortly afterward, they located the body of his brother, 36-year-old Alan Arant 36, of Virginia, who was the pilot of the aircraft.

On Monday Dare County Emergency Communications was notified of an overdue helicopter flight from Virginia to Manteo. The two men in the aircraft departed from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport in Virginia and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening.

Emergency responders were notified after a concerned friend lost communication with the two people aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter at 6:40 p.m., Monday. A multi-agency search was initiated and debris from the helicopter was discovered during the course of the search at the mouth of the Alligator River.

The Coast Guard suspended the search Wednesday night after searching more than 3,000 miles.

