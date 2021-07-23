Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old from North Carolina drowned at Myrtle Beach resort earlier this month, according to officials.

Horry County Cheif Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened on July 10, when 15-year-old Ma Duong, of Archdale, North Carolina, left his hotel room to go swimming.

When he had not returned later in the evening, his family went to look for him. Unable to find him, they later called the police.

Police searched the area for several hours, but Duong wasn’t found until the following morning in the pool of the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort.

Willard said the cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Moldenhauer, left, and Tiree Rone.
Wilmington police: 2 arrested in armed robbery at Carolina Beach Road pawn shop
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Oak Island officials warn of possible sharks spotted off coast
Novant Health among major health systems in N.C. to require Covid-19 vaccine for all workers
Fox suspected in two attacks in Brunswick County tests positive for rabies, officials say

Latest News

Wilmington's Benny's Big Time Pizzeria has something on the menu for everyone...though you may...
Cape Fear Foodie: Pizza with Big Time flavor
Olympics
Want to watch the Olympics online? Here’s how
NCHSAA may be replaced by 17-member panel chosen by the governor and legislative leaders
NC high school sports oversight revamp clears another panel
Vaccine
“It just felt like the right time to do it.” Healthcare employers require vaccines as variant spreads
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Healthcare officials encourage testing amid rise in sexually transmitted diseases