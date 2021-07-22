Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Utah boy, 9, with intellectual disability dies after being left in hot car

By KSTU Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KSTU) - Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy from Utah. He was found unresponsive in a hot car outside a business that works with intellectually disabled children.

Staff members at Roost Services, which provides care to people with intellectual disabilities, noticed the unconscious 9-year-old boy inside of a car outside the business Wednesday afternoon. They got the boy out of the car and inside the building while calling for help.

Emergency personnel provided first aid to the boy, but the measures were unsuccessful, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the 9-year-old, who had a disability and was in Roost’s care at the time of his death, was inside the closed-up vehicle for nearly two hours. He had been driven to the facility by a Roost staff member.

“The vehicle was turned off, the windows were up and the doors were locked when he was found,” said Lt. Josh Christensen. “The temperatures at that time here, outside temperatures were in the high 90s – 97, 98 – and so, you can imagine the temperatures in a vehicle are going to be well, well above 100.”

Police are trying to determine why the boy was left inside the car and why he was unable to get out.

“It’s definitely difficult. Any time there’s a child involved in anything, it makes things different than simply with an adult, but especially a circumstance like this, it’s very difficult for everybody,” Christensen said.

Christensen suggests leaving a cell phone, shoe or wallet in the backseat with a child to serve as a reminder to look in the back before getting out of the car.

Police say Roost is cooperating with the investigation into the boy’s death. It’s possible that charges could be filed, even if the incident is determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2021 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper: Schools should require masks indoors for students, teachers in kindergarten through 8th grade
The Downtown Wilmington area was plastered with pictures of a wanted sexual predator.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Homeless man, mistaken for rapist, stomped to death by Wilmington bouncers
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
Police say say one-half pound of cocaine, over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately an...
2 arrested, $70,000 worth of drugs seized in Whiteville bust, police say
A fiery wreck temporarily closes section of Shipyard Blvd.
SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard

Latest News

From 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Novant Health and NHRMC will host on-site interviews.
Novant Health and NHRMC host Career Fair today at the Wilson Center
Police are trying to determine why the boy was left inside the car and why he was unable to get...
Boy dies in hot car outside Utah business that works with disabled children
First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick learns gymnastics from his daughter Claire, a gymnast...
US Olympic Gymnastics Team fuels the fire of young Wilmington gymnasts
In theory, the bill would provide $1.2 trillion in total spending with nearly $600 billion to...
Biden hopeful divided lawmakers will come to infrastructure agreement