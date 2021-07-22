Senior Connect
US Olympic Gymnastics Team fuels the fire of young Wilmington gymnasts

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You’ve seen your Carolina in the Morning team spotlighting Olympic sports with a local twist. Now, the focus shifts to one of the best-known and most-watched summer events: gymnastics.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick didn’t have to look far to find a local enthusiast. His daughter, Claire, has loved gymnastics basically ever since she could walk and offered some tips on how to grow in the sport.

“Get the steps down, practice often, and stay encouraged,” said Claire. “Skills can take months to learn and years to master.”

In taking time for some beam drills and exercises with dad, Claire offered a tip about not falling. “It’s easy to focus on your feet, but a lot of balance comes from your core. Keep your core tight,” she coached.

Claire Medwick exemplifies how gymnastics is more than a sport. It’s a passion. And role models fuel the fire.

“Simone [Biles] is my favorite,” she reflected “She even has her own skills named after her: a round-off back handspring triple twisting double-back. I think she’s one of the only ones, if not the only one [in the world], who can do it.”

Six gymnasts including Simone Biles, plus four replacements, will represent the US women’s team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The men’s team will have five athletes plus five replacements.

And along with the Medwick family, you can catch every leap, vault, and floor exercise on WECT!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

