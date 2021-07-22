UNCW to offer cybersecurity, intelligent systems engineering undergraduate degrees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced on Thursday that it will begin offering two new bachelor of science programs: cybersecurity and intelligent systems engineering.

UNCW will be the first institution in the UNC system to offer undergraduate degrees in those disciplines after recently receiving approval from the UNC Board of Governors to begin the programs.

The programs are expected to start in fall 2022.

The addition of the cybersecurity program will help fill a significant gap in the workforce as tens of thousands of cybersecurity positions go unfilled in North Carolina and across the country, UNCW said, citing data from cyberseek.org.

“Cyberattacks on our computing systems continue to threaten our personal security, government operations and professional activities,” said Provost James Winebrake. “This degree will provide North Carolina and the nation with necessary interdisciplinary and well-educated graduates who can address cybersecurity issues holistically.”

The intelligent systems engineering degree brings together computing and engineering disciplines and liberal arts to prepare students to succeed in an area that is becoming increasingly important for industry, government and society, Winebrake added.

Industrial sectors such as agriculture (precision farming), transportation (smart cars), medical devices (intelligent sensors) and government initiatives (smart cities) could benefit from the engineering skills and knowledge students would gain from the program.

”North Carolina and the nation require students who are educated in connecting our cyber and physical systems in novel ways,” said Winebrake.

