Surfalorus Film Festival returns with four days of film, music and surf

Take in four days of film, music and surf at the Surfalorus Film Festival (Source: Surfalorus)(Surfalorus Film Festival)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tickets are available for the annual Surfalorus Film Festival, an annual event that celebrates movies about surfing and the surf lifestyle.

The event, Sept. 22-25, will be held at various locations throughout the Outer Banks.

Films in this year’s festival include the trailblazing story of the first female pro surfers and a preview of an upcoming documentary about the real story behind The Endless Summer. For a look at the films and the schedule of events, click here.

Visitors to the festival will also have the opportunity to take a hang-gliding lessor or watch the final weekend of the Eastern Surf Championships.

The festival also includes live music from Dexter Romweber, a rockabilly musician from Chapel Hill, who will perform for the opening night party at Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint in Kill Devil Hills.

The event is presented by the North Carolina Aquariums. The Aquarium at Roanoke Island will host an event on Friday, Sept. 24, that will feature an underwater camera workshop.

On Sat., Sept. 25, the event will feature seven short films which includes stories from Ireland, Japan, Sri Lanka and Wrightsville Beach.

Tickets can be found at surfalorus.com.

