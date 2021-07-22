State looks to claw back $350 million in unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The state unemployment office flagged $350 million in overpaid unemployment, to 117,000 people since the pandemic began, Division of Employment Security officials said — a little less than 3% of the $12.6 billion claims the state paid over that period.

Most of the overpayments — about $258 million — were identified this year. About half of those went to people the state says failed to submit documentation the federal government requires to get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

But PUA recipients who got overpayment letters in recent months believe they sent the state everything asked for. Now, they’re facing four- and five-figure collection demands.

Click here to read the full story from WRAL

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.