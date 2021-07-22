State health department expands COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announce Thursday it has doubled its wastewater monitoring sites to track the spread of COVID-19.

In order to better identify where the virus is spreading, the NCDHHS has increased surveillance from 10 to 19 sites.

“As the Delta variant emerges in North Carolina, it’s more important than ever for us to use all available tools to track the spread of COVID-19 so health officials and members of the public can take action if trends are increasing,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D. MPH. “The recent increases we’ve seen are an important reminder that COVID-19 is still here and still a risk for people who are not fully vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten your shot, don’t wait to vaccinate.”

The NCDHHS began testing wastewater samples in January 2021 because virus particles can be detected in feces. The concentration of viral particles can be measured but they are no longer infectious.

Measuring viral particles allows the NCDHHS to track COVID-19 trends in an entire community served by the same sewer system because it can detect infections from both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

In August 2020, UNCW faculty was granted $75,000 to move forward with research into monitoring COVID-19 in campus wastewater.

Infection trends are recorded on the North Carolina Wastewater Monitoring Network here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.