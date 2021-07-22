Port City Politics: Week of July 12

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port City Podcast is a collaborative effort between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

County Chairwoman stays quiet on allegations

This week, the show starts off talking about the latest news surrounding New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. A former client of Boseman’s has filed a misconduct grievance with the North Carolina State Bar, alleging that she took $20,000 from him in order to file a lawsuit on his behalf - but after nearly 18 months - he says she stopped taking his calls, and he has no evidence she has done any of the work he paid her for.

Boseman has been unwilling to speak with the media about the allegations, and on Tuesday, told WECT to contact another lawyer, who confirmed he is representing her in these allegations. A criminal complaint has also been filed against Boseman.

To toll, or not to toll

At the Board of Commissioners meeting, Tuesday members of the NCDOT presented plans they received for a proposed toll bridge to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. While some commissioners were against the idea, others seemed more receptive to at least hearing more about the proposal.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to decide.

Unruly school board meeting

The final topic in this week’s podcast was the New Hanover County School Board meeting on Tuesday night that board members actually had to recess until next week - after things got out of hand. We’ll take a look at what happened, what some of the complaints were, and possible solutions to prevent further disarray.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.