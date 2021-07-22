Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Port City Politics: Week of July 12

By Michael Praats
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port City Podcast is a collaborative effort between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

County Chairwoman stays quiet on allegations

This week, the show starts off talking about the latest news surrounding New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. A former client of Boseman’s has filed a misconduct grievance with the North Carolina State Bar, alleging that she took $20,000 from him in order to file a lawsuit on his behalf - but after nearly 18 months - he says she stopped taking his calls, and he has no evidence she has done any of the work he paid her for.

Boseman has been unwilling to speak with the media about the allegations, and on Tuesday, told WECT to contact another lawyer, who confirmed he is representing her in these allegations. A criminal complaint has also been filed against Boseman.

To toll, or not to toll

At the Board of Commissioners meeting, Tuesday members of the NCDOT presented plans they received for a proposed toll bridge to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. While some commissioners were against the idea, others seemed more receptive to at least hearing more about the proposal.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to decide.

Unruly school board meeting

The final topic in this week’s podcast was the New Hanover County School Board meeting on Tuesday night that board members actually had to recess until next week - after things got out of hand. We’ll take a look at what happened, what some of the complaints were, and possible solutions to prevent further disarray.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper: Schools should require masks indoors for students, teachers in kindergarten through 8th grade
Matthew Moldenhauer, left, and Tiree Rone.
Wilmington police: 2 arrested in armed robbery at Carolina Beach Road pawn shop
The Downtown Wilmington area was plastered with pictures of a wanted sexual predator.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Homeless man, mistaken for rapist, stomped to death by Wilmington bouncers
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
Police say say one-half pound of cocaine, over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately an...
2 arrested, $70,000 worth of drugs seized in Whiteville bust, police say

Latest News

Chemours installed carbon adsorption units at its Fayetteville Works in an effort to reduce the...
Bill to create standards for PFAS passes U.S. House
Founder and co-owner of The House of Pickleball Richard Holloman announced his non-partisan...
Richard Holloman, founder of House of Pickleball, campaigns for Leland town council
Saffo-Peterson mayoral race headlines 2021 Municipal Elections
The race is on for the position of City of Wilmington Mayor
N.C. election officials deny request for House Republicans to look inside voting machines