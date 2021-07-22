Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Parents split on new guidance for wearing masks in school

By Elly Cosgrove
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen on Wednesday shared updated guidance for next school year.

You’ll want to add masks to your back to school shopping list if your little one isn’t vaccinated — that’s the word from the Governor. While everyone is expected to go back to in-person learning, schools should still require students and teachers in kindergarten through the 8th grade to wear masks, according to the updated guidance. The updated North Carolina StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit also directs schools to ensure unvaccinated high school students and teachers wear masks indoors.

The updated Toolkit says schools should require masks, but it will ultimately be up to the schools to make that happen as the statewide mask mandate expires next week.

Parents are already pushing back — with some arguing masking should be up to the parents, not the school system.

“I understand that parents have anxiety. I don’t have that same anxiety and I make the choices for what’s best for my children and they can make what’s best for their children. It is not the school’s job to tell my children they have to wear a mask. They need to focus on educating my child,” said Amanda Krug, who has three kids enrolled in New Hanover County Schools.

New Hanover County Schools is a statement said it plans to continue following the guidance provided in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

“New Hanover County Schools plans to continue following the guidance provided in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, just as we have since the beginning of the pandemic. If and when we incorporate new guidance into our back-to-school plans, we will promptly communicate that with our families.”

One school did leave it up to families to decide whether or not their children should be masked up this school year.

Coastal Preparatory Academy Board of Directors in partnership with Charter One, which supports charter schools across the nation, said in a release sent out earlier this week that is stands by their promise to provide families with a choice.

Several parents have voiced their concerns to WECT News. One parent who will be new to the school this upcoming school year is concerned because kids under the age of 12 do not have the option to get vaccinated against the virus.

“When someone does get sick in the school then what are we looking at, you know, then what measures are they going to take to protect the other children?” said Rachael Birkenhauer.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper: Schools should require masks indoors for students, teachers in kindergarten through 8th grade
The Downtown Wilmington area was plastered with pictures of a wanted sexual predator.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Homeless man, mistaken for rapist, stomped to death by Wilmington bouncers
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
Police say say one-half pound of cocaine, over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately an...
2 arrested, $70,000 worth of drugs seized in Whiteville bust, police say
A fiery wreck temporarily closes section of Shipyard Blvd.
SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard

Latest News

Multiple police units responded to the incident which began around 8:30 p.m.
Multiple police units respond to an incident in a Wilmington neighborhood
The bill would essentially remove the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as the...
Major NC high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed
The McDaniel Family walks on the shores of Kure Beach everyday, including their son in his...
Family thanks Fire Department for providing beach wheelchair
Construction underway on water treatment plants
Water treatment plant upgrades taking shape years after GenX discovery