Oak Island officials warn of possible sharks spotted off coast

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Oak Island Water Rescue are warning the public after some large sharks were possibly spotted in the ocean off the town’s coast.

“We don’t want to alarm anyone because this is a very natural thing, but we received a report and pictures of what appear to be large sharks swimming just off the beach near 4300 East Beach Drive,” according to a Thursday Facebook post by the organization.

Water rescue officials say they will investigate and fly a purple flag today in the meantime.

