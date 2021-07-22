Senior Connect
Oak Island officials warn of possible sharks spotted off coast

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Oak Island Water Rescue are warning the public after some large sharks were possibly spotted in the ocean off the town’s coast.

“We don’t want to alarm anyone because this is a very natural thing, but we received a report and pictures of what appear to be large sharks swimming just off the beach near 4300 East Beach Drive,” according to a Thursday Facebook post by the organization.

Water rescue officials say they will investigate and fly a purple flag today in the meantime.

We don't want to alarm anyone because this is a very natural thing, but we received a report and pictures of what appear...

Posted by Oak Island Water Rescue on Thursday, July 22, 2021

