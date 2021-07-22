Senior Connect
Novant Health and NHRMC host Career Fair today at the Wilson Center

From 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Novant Health and NHRMC will host on-site interviews.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center will host a career fair in Wilmington today to connect with job seekers and share information about the health system’s career opportunities.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, located at 703 N. Third St., Wilmington.

Novant Health and NHRMC will host on-site interviews during the event. If attendees are interested, they can select an interview slot by registering on the career fair’s Eventbrite page. Attendees can also enter to win prizes.

The top job needs in Novant Health’s Coastal region, which includes NHRMC, include the following roles:

  • Registered nurse
  • Certified nurse assistant (CNA)
  • Licensed practical nurse (LPN)
  • Certified medical assistant (CMA)
  • Social worker
  • Materials management associate
  • Food service associate
  • Patient experience representative
  • Radiology technician
  • Transporter
  • Coding specialist
  • Scheduler
  • Environmental services assistant
  • Corporate roles, including positions in human resources

For more information about careers available with Novant Health and NHRMC, visit careers.nhrmc.org and NovantHealth.org/careers.

