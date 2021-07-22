Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Multiple Wilmington police units respond to an incident

Multiple police units responded to the incident which began around 8:30 p.m.
Multiple police units responded to the incident which began around 8:30 p.m.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple police units responded to an incident at 311 Sumter Drive at the intersection with Graham Street in Wilmington Wednesday night.

According to a witness, the incident began around 8:30 p.m.

A WECT crew is on the scene and police say a man was taken into custody.

Reporters heard police shouting into the residence, telling the person to come outside.

We were told it was a standoff but officials have yet to confirm this.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Romero
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly 2014 hit-and-run in Wilmington
Cooper: Schools should require masks indoors for students, teachers in kindergarten through 8th grade
A fiery wreck temporarily closes section of Shipyard Blvd.
SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard
Daniel Graham Hayes captured
Columbus County man captured after six-hour manhunt
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man

Latest News

The bill would essentially remove the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as the...
Major NC high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed
The McDaniel Family walks on the shores of Kure Beach everyday, including their son in his...
Family thanks Fire Department for providing beach wheelchair
Construction underway on water treatment plants
Water treatment plant upgrades taking shape years after GenX discovery
NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
NHCS Superintendent files intimidation report with sheriff's office