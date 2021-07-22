Iconic music photographer Henry Diltz to visit Cape Fear Winery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An iconic photographer will share the stories behind some of the most famous photographs in his collection during a visit to Southeastern North Carolina.

Henry Diltz captured the life and times of some of the biggest names in music in the 1960s and 70s. On Fri., July 23, he will visit Cape Fear Winery in Elizabethtown to discuss his photographs during a dinner event.

Diltz’s images appeared on more than 250 album covers, including the 1970 Morrison Hotel cover for The Doors and James Taylor’s Sweet Baby James.

He also photographed Crosby Stills & Nash, Jackson Browne, America, Steppenwolf, James Taylor, Jimi Hendrix, The Monkees, The Eagles and David Cassidy.

He said his career behind the lens started with photographs of his friends.

“I came to LA as a folk musician and lived in Laurel Canyon where all the musicians lived because it was just up the hill from Hollywood,” he said. “Virtually all my friends were musicians and then after a number of years, I accidentally picked up a camera and began photographing things for slideshows. I really liked projecting pictures on the wall and it became a thing with all my group of friends that we would do on the weekend. So, I kept taking pictures of all my friends in Laurel Canyon who were Mama Cass and Neil Young and Stephen Stills and all those people and then one by one they became famous.”

Diltz said he believes his background as a musician helped the legendary performers feel comfortable in front of his camera.

“I get to hang out with my heroes and watch them and go on the road with them and just really have fun,” he said. “That’s what I’m photographing - people having fun and singing their songs.”

There is one songwriter he wished he would have been able to photograph.

“I never got to photograph John Lennon,” he said. “I had been on the road with Ringo and his All-Stars quite a few times. I photographed George Harrison at the Bangladesh concert and then I hung out with Paul McCartney quite a bit because I was friends with his wife Linda before she ever married Paul. We were a fellow photographers.”

In fact, Linda McCartney called him and asked if he would shoot the couple for the cover of LIFE in April 1971.

He said his life has been an adventure.

To hear more about that adventure, find ticket information for the dinner at Cape Fear Winery here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.