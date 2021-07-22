First Alert Forecast: hotter with a tropical disturbance worth watching

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Temperatures reached highs of 81 Monday, 84 Tuesday, and 89 Wednesday, and your First Alert Forecast for Thursday builds on these recent gains. Expect mainly lower 90s for the mainland Cape Fear Region, 80s to near 90 for most beaches, and heat index values in the stressful upper 90s and lower 100s.

In the skies: expect sunshine, areas of haze or smoke from wildfires in the Rockies, patchy clouds, and isolated heavy pop-up storms. In the surf: waves will break at mainly one-to-three-foot heights, the rip current risk is low to moderate, and water temperatures ought to hold mainly in the lower 80s.

A disorganized low pressure system shifting to the east coast of Florida carries low tropical storm development odds in the next two to five days. Ultimate impacts, if any, for the Cape Fear Region cannot be defined at this time. For now, the system does not appear to be a major threat, but we will watch it.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

