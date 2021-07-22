Senior Connect
Fire department seeing growth with campaign to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters

By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When fires happen, the firefighter risking their life to run into the smoke and flames may be someone volunteering their time and effort. But recruiting and retaining volunteers has been an issue in many areas for years.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department joined the Volunteer Workforce Solutions campaign almost two years ago, in an effort to recruit more volunteer fire fighters and keep them coming back to respond to the next call.

“90% of the fire department is volunteer, and so it’s very important for communities like ours that we rely on volunteers,” said Elizabethtown Fire Department Chief Nick West.

The campaign helps recruit volunteers like Maliek Huff — he’s just starting out as a volunteer firefighter at EFD.

“Going through the training is a great opportunity because we train everyday to make our jobs efficient, to better do our jobs,” said Huff.

He’s now the 26th volunteer at the department, and that number keeps growing because the campaign has actually helped with retainment.

West knows the effort of the men and women at the department, so he believes the best way to keep them around is to invest in them. “We put a lot of resources into the volunteers so we can get them what they need because, you know, we’re thankful for the time that they provide,” said West.

Through the campaign, the department also received a grant, helping the station budget for incentives for the volunteers. “Participating in training for so many hours that they train — they get incentive [money] — running calls, especially the community events that they attend,” said West

He’s hopeful the campaign continues to bring new recruits like Huff, who knows money isn’t the reason he’s here.

“Being able to save lives — it’s one of the main [priorities],” said Huff.

While the department’s numbers have increased, West said they are always looking for more volunteers.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, click here.

The department is also gaining interest through its junior fire program with local high schools, and it’s aiming to host a citizens fire academy this fall.

To stay up to date with EFD’s latest events, click here.

