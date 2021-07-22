Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper: Schools should require masks indoors for students, teachers in kindergarten through 8th grade
Matthew Moldenhauer, left, and Tiree Rone.
Wilmington police: 2 arrested in armed robbery at Carolina Beach Road pawn shop
The Downtown Wilmington area was plastered with pictures of a wanted sexual predator.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Homeless man, mistaken for rapist, stomped to death by Wilmington bouncers
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
Police say say one-half pound of cocaine, over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately an...
2 arrested, $70,000 worth of drugs seized in Whiteville bust, police say

Latest News

Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill
Novant Health among major health systems in N.C. to require Covid-19 vaccine for all workers
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland: To help combat gun violence, confirm ATF leader
RN Jennifer Risner is concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases.
Health care workers say COVID-19 deaths are preventable