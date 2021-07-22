COVID-19 Update: Cases spike, mask mandates in place to protect healthcare workers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed in most parts of our community.

While vaccinated people are able to go to the store or work without wearing a mask, there’s still a few places everyone must take extra precautions, including healthcare facilities.

“It’s been a hot topic lately, but we really do need our patients to wear a mask to protect our healthcare workers,” said Wendy Neal, quality assurance manager for Delaney Radiology.

Its not just Delaney Radiology; the mask mandate comes from an OSHA order, with facilities facing fines if they aren’t in compliance with the federal rules. The new standards are something they’ve seen push back from patients.

“It’s been a mixed bag, we’ve had positive people that don’t mind, say ‘sure, not a problem’ and we’ve had patients that really don’t understand why they need to wear a mask,” said Neal.

Experts say the reason has a lot to do with the number of people not vaccinated for COVID-19.

New Hanover County is about 50 percent vaccinated, meaning there’s an equal amount of community members likely going to work and the store without a mask or the vaccine.

“In this county we’re looking about 50 percent, in the vulnerable population as much as 60 to 75 percent, so there’s a large number of people who are not vaccinated, they continue to work, continue to do everything else, and we’ve actually stopped a lot of our social distancing and masking, so it is an issue,” said Dr. West Paul, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for the Coastal market, Novant Health.

There’s been a 120 percent increase in hospital admissions from COVID-19 over the last two weeks, and case counts are doubling statewide.

The spike coincides with the recent July 4 holiday, where people likely let their guard down and could have contracted the virus.

The presence of the Delta variant is another element fueling the uptick in cases. Experts say the Delta variant is easier to catch, and its showing up in more and more people under 65, which is the group doctors say is not embracing the vaccine.

“That’s why we continue to protect our staff in the hospital as much as we can. It’s hard to predict this pandemic, we’ve been wrong in saying it’s going, it’s leaving, it’s going away, but we we’re always going to air on the side of safety, making sure we protect our staff,” said Dr. Paul.

Outbreaks in healthcare facilities affect care everywhere, which is why providers like Delaney Radiology are hopeful people can get behind the mask, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

“We’ve all been through it for long enough. We all just wanted to end, but unfortunately the masks are still here to stay,” said Neal.

The order from OSHA and the CDC is a temporary standard and its expected to be in place until its re-evaluate at the end of December.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.