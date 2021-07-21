Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington police searching for missing man last seen in UNCW area

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old man.

Pedro Cano-Hernandez was last seen in the 1000 block of Bonham Avenue on Sunday, July 18.

Standing at 5′5′' and weighing 150 pounds, Cano-Hernandez is a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and khaki shorts. He has black hair and brown eyes.

WPD noted that he speaks limited English.

If you see Cano-Hernandez, please dial 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Romero
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly 2014 hit-and-run in Wilmington
A fiery wreck temporarily closes section of Shipyard Blvd.
SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard
Daniel Graham Hayes captured
Columbus County man captured after six-hour manhunt
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man
Riverfront Park grand opening
Wilmington taxpayers could be on the hook for $14K worth of VIP tickets for City Council at new amphitheater

Latest News

Missing: Pedro Cano-Hernandez
One week after chaotic meeting cut short, New Hanover County Board of Education holds virtual Call to Audience
Cape Fear Rowing
Rowing club a fixture on the Cape Fear River
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office say Krieger was last spoken to on July 18 and that he could...
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen