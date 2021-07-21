Wilmington police searching for missing man last seen in UNCW area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old man.

Pedro Cano-Hernandez was last seen in the 1000 block of Bonham Avenue on Sunday, July 18.

Standing at 5′5′' and weighing 150 pounds, Cano-Hernandez is a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and khaki shorts. He has black hair and brown eyes.

WPD noted that he speaks limited English.

If you see Cano-Hernandez, please dial 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

