Want to watch the Olympics online? Here’s how
TOKYO (WECT) - While the opening ceremony for the Olympics will be held Friday, some events already are under way.
We’ve included a list of upcoming events you can watch online below. Just click on the event when the time comes!
You’ll need to log in with your cable provider information.
Wednesday, July 21
SOFTBALL
Opening round, Game 4: U.S. vs. Canada, 8 p.m.
Opening round, Game 5: Mexico vs. Japan, 11 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
SOFTBALL
Opening round, Game 6: Italy vs. Australia, 2 a.m.
GYMNASTICS
Women’s Podium Training, 2:10 a.m.
SOCCER
Men’s Group Stage: Egypt vs. Spain, 3:30 a.m.
Men’s Group Stage: Mexico vs. France, 4 a.m.
Men’s Group Stage: New Zealand vs. South Korea, 4 a.m.
Men’s Group Stage: Cote d’Ivoire vs. Saudi Arabia, 4:30 a.m.
Men’s Group Stage: Argentina vs. Australia, 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Group Stage: Japan vs. South Africa, 7 a.m.
Men’s Group Stage: Honduras vs. Romania, 7 a.m.
Men’s Group Stage: Brazil vs. German, 7:30 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.