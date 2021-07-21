Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘There’s no risk:’ Board of Commissioners say they’ll consider toll bridge proposal

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners learned more about a proposal to build a toll...
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners learned more about a proposal to build a toll bridge between Wilmington and Brunswick County at a special meeting Wednesday.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners learned more about a proposal to build a toll bridge between Wilmington and Brunswick County at a special meeting Wednesday, but some questions are still unanswered.

“The unsolicited proposal is considered confidential,” said Chad Kimes, an engineer for NCDOT’s district three. “The main thing to come from this--it still has to have an open, transparent and competitive bidding process.”

Who is behind the proposal, how much the toll would be and if it could increase are all unknown at this time, but some leaders feel they know how this could go.

“I’ll answer Commissioner Sykes’s question: Oh, yeah, the tolls will go up,” said Commissioner Mike Forte.

The plan has been met with overwhelming concern with leaders and residents on both sides of the river. Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman said it would be a significant hardship for people that use the bridge every day, a sentiment that some leaders in New Hanover County share as well.

Related: Kure Beach discusses unsolicited bid to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

After the initial proposal announcement, Chairman Randy Thompson said the replacement bridge must improve, not impede the county’s connection to Wilmington--but with few viable options on the table, commissioners are open to the idea of a toll bridge. After asking their own questions, commissioners came up with some of their own ideas, including a toll bridge that would stop charging tolls once the bridge was paid for.

“I think we owe it to the people to explore this honestly and sincerely and based on facts--not just a knee-jerk reaction that everybody including myself has to the idea of a toll bridge,” said Commissioner Williams. “This bridge is outliving its lifespan and it’s going to have to be replaced so we need to explore all available options to do it.”

Related: NCDOT presents idea to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with toll bridge

There are still plenty of concerns about what a toll would mean for people on either side of the river. One Brunswick County neighbor said a toll would put a burden on his schedule, making getting to the doctor’s office or visiting loved ones across the river more difficult. Still, commissioners say considering the idea won’t hurt.

“I am game for exploring this possibility because there’s no risk,” said Forte. “I think it would be wise of us to explore this possibility and see what they come up with.”

“[The bridge] getting increasingly old,” said Williams. “It’s a moving-span bridge, which means it’s got parts to maintain. We’re going to have to replace it at some point for the safety and wellbeing of the citizens. It’s something we need to have on our radar and we need to explore every option we have at our disposal.”

Related: Leland town council members voice residents’ concerns about proposed toll bridge

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Romero
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly 2014 hit-and-run in Wilmington
A fiery wreck temporarily closes section of Shipyard Blvd.
SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard
Cooper: Schools should require masks indoors for students, teachers in kindergarten through 8th grade
Daniel Graham Hayes captured
Columbus County man captured after six-hour manhunt
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man

Latest News

Kathy Reichs: A hurricane, an outbreak and the unsolved murders in her new book, “The Bone Code”
Dr. Charles Foust
Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts
Riverfront Park grand opening
City Council amends VIP table ordinance after receiving criticism, some blame media coverage
Chemours installed carbon adsorption units at its Fayetteville Works in an effort to reduce the...
Bill to create standards for PFAS passes U.S. House