SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An SUV and a moped crashed on Shipyard Blvd. at the intersection with 41st Street by Hoggard High School around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Eyewitnesses say the moped burst into flames on impact.

The man who was riding the moped has been transported to the hospital.

The incident temporarily closed that section of Shipyard Blvd.

More details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.