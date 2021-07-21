Rowing club a fixture on the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The pre-dawn stillness along the shores of the Cape Fear River is short lived. As the sun rises over the horizon, you’ll start to hear the car doors slam, the equipment being lifted off its racks, and the sound of footsteps making their way down the floating docks of the river.

It’s just another early Saturday morning for members of the Cape Fear River Rowing Club.

“It’s really a nice escape from your life,” said club president Jana Moore. “It can be very mentally taxing, as well as physically, because you’re always thinking about the different aspects of rowing and trying to keep everyone in sync together.”

There is no “I” in team when it comes to manning the boats used to glide through the waters of the Cape Fear. Teams of eight are out there rowing in unison, minute after minute, stroke after stroke.

The skill level here varies. What is constant is the passion of these local athletes. For more than a quarter century, the club has been based out of this river.

“It’s not called the Cape Fear River for nothing,” said Moore. “On any given morning, the river can have half a dozen personalities.

“For people interested in joining the club, they first have to know how to row. There are several classes held to get you up to speed. One misconception is it takes a lot of upper body strength to help move the boat, when the reality is the bulk of the work is done with your legs.”

“Just think of ducks and you’ll understand what we mean,” said Glenda Howard, who has been a part of this club for the past nine years. “Ducks look like they’re just gliding along – but all the work is being done below the water. That’s kind of like how we feel. It’s all the leg work that keeps us all in sync.”

If you check out the Cape Fear Rowing Website, you’ll find this sport has roots here in the Cape Fear that track back all the way to 1875.

“It’s just an amazing, exhilarating experience,” said Moore. “When everything comes together and you’re one with the boat and the water, it feels like you’re flying. It’s the best feeling.”

To learn more about the Cape Fear River Rowing Club and what it takes to become a member, click here.

To follow rowing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, here’s a look at the schedule.

Friday, July 23

Venue: Sea Forest Waterway

Women’s Single Sculls Repechage

Men’s Single Sculls Repechage

Women’s Double Sculls Repechage

Men’s Double Sculls Repechage

Women’s Pair Heats

Men’s Pair Heats

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats

Women’s Four Heats

Men’s Four Heats

Starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, July 24

Venue: Sea Forest Waterway

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F

Men’s Pair Repechage

Women’s Pair Repechage

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechage

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechage

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage

Men’s Eight Heats

Women’s Eight Heats

Starts at 8 p.m. EDT

Sunday, July 25

Venue: Sea Forest Waterway

Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals

Women’s Four Repechage

Men’s Four Repechage

Starts at 8 p.m. EDT

Monday, July 26

Venue: Sea Forest Waterway

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final C

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final B

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final B

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final A

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final A

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men’s Pair Semifinals A/B

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pair Semifinals A/B

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B

Starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, July 27

Venue: Sea Forest Waterway

Women’s Double Sculls Final B

Men’s Double Sculls Final B

Women’s Four Final B

Men’s Four Final B

Women’s Double Sculls Final A

Men’s Double Sculls Final A

Women’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women’s Four Final A

Men’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men’s Four Finals A

Women’s Four Victory Ceremony

Women’s Eight Repechage

Men’s Four Victory Ceremony

Men’s Eight Repechage

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

Starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, July 28

Venue: Sea Forest Waterway

Men’s Single Sculls Final F

Women’s Single Sculls Final F

Men’s Single Sculls Final E

Women’s Single Sculls Final E

Men’s Pair Final A

Women’s Pair Final A

Men’s Pair Victory Ceremony

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A

Women’s Pair Victory Ceremony

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final A

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men’s Pairs Final B

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pairs Final B

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final B

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final B

Women’s Single Sculls Final D

Men’s Single Sculls Final D

Starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 29

Venue: Sea Forest Waterway

Women’s Single Sculls Final C

Men’s Single Sculls Final C

Women’s Single Sculls Final B

Men’s Single Sculls Final B

Women’s Single Sculls Final A

Men’s Single Sculls Final A

Women’s Single Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women’s Eight Final A

Men’s Single Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men’s Eight Final A

Women’s Eight Victory Ceremony

Men’s Eight Victory Ceremony

Starts at 8 p.m. EDT

