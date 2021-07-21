MISSING: Pender County teen

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Robert Louis Krieger IV was reported missing Tuesday night; his jeep was located outside the Holly Shelter game lands off US HWY 17 in Hampstead.

He is 17 years old with short-medium brown hair and brown eyes. Krieger is 5′10″ and 160 lbs and has a two-three-inch scar on the left side of his face and a one-inch scar below his left ear.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Krieger was last spoken to on July 18 and that he could be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the PCSO at (910) 259-1212.

