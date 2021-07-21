Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

MISSING: Pender County teen

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office say Krieger was last spoken to on July 18 and that he could...
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office say Krieger was last spoken to on July 18 and that he could be a danger to himself.(PCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Robert Louis Krieger IV was reported missing Tuesday night; his jeep was located outside the Holly Shelter game lands off US HWY 17 in Hampstead.

He is 17 years old with short-medium brown hair and brown eyes. Krieger is 5′10″ and 160 lbs and has a two-three-inch scar on the left side of his face and a one-inch scar below his left ear.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Krieger was last spoken to on July 18 and that he could be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the PCSO at (910) 259-1212.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Eddins
Driver charged in fatal wreck on Gordon Road
Riverfront Park grand opening
Wilmington taxpayers could be on the hook for $14K worth of VIP tickets for City Council at new amphitheater
Edwin Romero
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly 2014 hit-and-run in Wilmington
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man
Officials began refilling the cofferdam area around the battleship during a ceremony Tuesday...
Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now complete

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Coronavirus hospitalizations, newly-reported cases climb in North Carolina
Policy 5120
Activists hold press conference ahead of school board discussion of policy 5120
A fiery wreck temporarily closes section of Shipyard Blvd.
SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard
Although Pender County Schools believes families should be able to choose, the school board is...
Pender schools to follow state mandate, masks will be required